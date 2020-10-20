Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 2,052 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after buying an additional 762,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,952,636.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 371,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 79.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,379,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,166,000 after purchasing an additional 163,146 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $224.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $232.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.