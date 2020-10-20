Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 32,202 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cigna by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $2,569,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cigna by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 320,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,862,000 after purchasing an additional 174,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cigna by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.