Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 3,574 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,521.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,443.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

