Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 930 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Tiffany & Co. worth $22,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 272.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 46.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 152,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIF opened at $122.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

