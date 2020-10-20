Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 242,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.26% of GrubHub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 1,019.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 391,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,351,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at $5,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $32,656.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,776 shares of company stock worth $14,808,790 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRUB stock opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.06. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

