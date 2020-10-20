Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,172 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $64,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $205.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

