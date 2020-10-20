Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 124,711 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.6% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $65,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

