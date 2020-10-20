Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Shares of CHD opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.