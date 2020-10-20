Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 128.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $56,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Cummins by 479.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Melius downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.

NYSE:CMI opened at $221.15 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $227.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.08 and a 200 day moving average of $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

