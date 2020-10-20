Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

MCO stock opened at $284.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.