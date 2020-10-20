Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,334 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.41% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $17,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $4,142,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,002.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $2,316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $72.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

