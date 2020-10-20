Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.56% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $20,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after purchasing an additional 695,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 210,821 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $12,455,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 43.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 182,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

TPTX opened at $110.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

