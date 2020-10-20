Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 134,063 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,063 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 375.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 61,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRNA opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.47. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $176,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $183,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $458,112 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

