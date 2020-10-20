Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 145,338 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,338 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 129,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,108.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

