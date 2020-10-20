Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,811 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.43.

HUM stock opened at $433.08 on Tuesday. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $445.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

