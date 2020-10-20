Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 46,311 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,311 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 228,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 61,245 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after buying an additional 521,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

AMD opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

