Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 72,575 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,575 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.47% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $22,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.