Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 85,166 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85,166 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 1.0% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $105,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $201.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.90. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The company has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.