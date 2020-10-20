Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 87,702 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,702 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in bluebird bio by 396.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.47.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

