Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CCBG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

CCBG opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $349.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 537,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

