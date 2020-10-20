Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

CCBG opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $349.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

