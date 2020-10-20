Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Gap Down to $36.70

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $35.10. Capital & Regional shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 61,843 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Regional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 92.67 ($1.21).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

