Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

CFFN stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

