Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Up to $13.93

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $16.31. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 5,664 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $653.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

