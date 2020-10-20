Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $18.13

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $19.00. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 12,870 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.19.

In related news, insider Nick Sanders purchased 71,299 shares of Carclo plc (CAR.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,981.86 ($13,041.36).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

