Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSII. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

