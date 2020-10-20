CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.47.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $637,104.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,511 shares of company stock valued at $29,645,464. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

