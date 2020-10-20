Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 26,352 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

