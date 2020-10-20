Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $475,176,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,098,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,873,000 after purchasing an additional 239,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,529.95 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,515.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,439.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1,040.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

