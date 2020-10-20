Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 3.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

