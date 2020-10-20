Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $261.40 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.08 and a 200-day moving average of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $744.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,570. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.27.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

