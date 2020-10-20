CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Short Interest Update

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Currently, 21.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,031.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRTS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

