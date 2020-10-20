Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SAVA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SAVA opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.20 million, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Schoen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at $177,859. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 213,719 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,867.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 233,719 shares of company stock worth $1,657,959. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 70,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 57,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 902.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 56,811 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

