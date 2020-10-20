Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.39 million, a P/E ratio of 451.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $55.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 6,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $353,405.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,759.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 71,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $3,311,398.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,191 shares of company stock worth $27,370,984. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.