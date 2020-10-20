Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,701 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.37.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $170.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

