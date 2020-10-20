Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.30. 37,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $170.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

