Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $179.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.37.

CAT stock opened at $167.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,830 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

