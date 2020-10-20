Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Lifted to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $72.01 and a 1-year high of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $296.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.