Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Lifted to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.
Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $72.01 and a 1-year high of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.54.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.
