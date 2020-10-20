Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0043 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Celer Network has a market cap of $17.16 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00036751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.94 or 0.04613927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,958,614,878 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

