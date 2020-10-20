Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (CNKS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on November 20th

Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS) announced a dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CNKS opened at GBX 50.95 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 million and a PE ratio of 31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.91. Cenkos Securities plc has a 52 week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 67 ($0.88).

Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 2nd. The company reported GBX 1.10 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

