Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

In other Century Bancorp news, CFO William P. Hornby purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.59 per share, with a total value of $35,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.11 per share, with a total value of $207,638.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 839,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,357,367.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,945. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

