Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $575.00 at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $632.46.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $617.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

