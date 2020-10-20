Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $575.00 at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $632.46.
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $617.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.61.
In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
