Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 19,449.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 525,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 58.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 161,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

NYSE CPK traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.40. 347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.