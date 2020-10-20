Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $100.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY opened at $68.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.25 and a beta of -0.05. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $74.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $1,557,638.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,015.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,647,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $12,973,022.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,920 shares of company stock valued at $29,303,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 531.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.