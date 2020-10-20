China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.41

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.56 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
