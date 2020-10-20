China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.41

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.56 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

