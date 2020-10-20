Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,475.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2020 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,514.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,210.74.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,335.59 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,281.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,082.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

