Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,500.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. SunTrust Banks reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,460.00 price target (up from $1,282.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,210.74.

CMG opened at $1,335.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,281.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,082.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

