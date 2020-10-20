Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Cinedigm in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cinedigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

CIDM opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.72. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bison Entertainment Investment sold 19,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,406,666.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the second quarter worth about $247,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 1,421.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

