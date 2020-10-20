Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

