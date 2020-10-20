Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.